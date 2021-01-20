Weeks after man arrested for animal neglect, dog makes recovery for future adoption

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter deputies have arrested a 49-year-old man for ill treatment of animals.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office took Robert Boyle into custody on Dec. 31.
Deputies received a tip that dogs at a home on Sumter Street in Mayesville were being mistreated.
When investigators found the dogs, Rebel (pictured here) and another dog were extremely thin with their ribs and hip bones showing, officials said. Both dogs were seized and a resident at the home signed over two other dogs to the custody of Sumter County Animal Control on Jan. 4.
Volunteers with Saving Sumter’s Strays cared for the dogs, medicated them and fed them to help them recover.
Officials said Rebel, who was in the worst shape of the dogs seized, has put on weight and regained energy.
She and two other dogs were taken from the Sumter Street property have been picked up by a Georgia rescue organization for adoption.
Boyle was released from jail on Jan. 3 after posting a $5,000 bond.
