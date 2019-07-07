Coroner identifies two people found dead inside Pine Haven apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identifed the two individuals who were found dead inside a Pine Haven apartment.
Brittany T. Johnson, 25, died at the scene after being shot. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
Caven L. Wilson, 37, died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a contact gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner has ruled this a murder-suicide.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police Department are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.