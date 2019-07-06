Two people found dead inside Pine Haven apartment, CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment.
The incident took place at Pine Haven Villa on Trinity Drive.
A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Police believe it was a murder suicide.
It is unclear how long they were dead inside the apartment before being found.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
