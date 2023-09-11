Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two teens are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Sumter.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.

The Sumter Police Department (SPD) said when officers arrived they found 13-year-old Akeem Pugh wounded next to a parked car and gave him first aid until emergency officials got there.

Pugh was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead, according to officers.

Officers said a 12-year-old who was with him was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact. They are both being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice Facility.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

An autopsy for Pugh is scheduled for this week and the shooting is still under investigation, according to SPD.

