SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two teens are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Sumter.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.

The Sumter Police Department (SPD) said when officers arrived they found 13-year-old Akeem Pugh wounded next to a parked car and gave him first aid until emergency officials got there.

Pugh was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead, according to officers.

Officers said a 12-year-old who was with him was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact. They are both being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice Facility.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

An autopsy for Pugh is scheduled for this week and the shooting is still under investigation, according to SPD.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home...
South Carolina defeats Furman University in home opener
Two men dead in Richland County shooting
Two men dead in Richland County shooting

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could Impact New England by this weekend
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Clarendon County after one person is dead.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Clarendon County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Few storms for Tuesday & Wednesday, then fall-like weather arrives Thursday
Two teens are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy...
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead