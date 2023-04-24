Sumter County deputies ask the public’s help in murder investigation

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the continuing investigation of the murder of 81-year-old Stephen Edward Collins.

Deputies said employees of Collins reported having discovered him on the morning of July 8, 2022. The employees told deputies Collins had been shot several times and appeared to be deceased.

When deputies arrived at Collin’s home at Edgehill Road in Sumter County, they confirmed he was the victim of a homicide.

Deputies said the neighborhood was immediately canvassed and added someone remembered hearing shots between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. the day before.

Collins lived alone and was the owner of Collins’ Tree Service, which he operated out of his home.

Deputies said they continued to follow all leads, but to date, there has not been an arrest.

There is currently a reward being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Collins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, report it anonymously for a reward to CrimeStoppers at p3tips.com, or download and use the P3 mobile app.

