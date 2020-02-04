Second deadly shooting reported in Columbia in less than 24 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just hours after one deadly shooting in Columbia, police announced a man was killed in another part of the city.
Monday night, officers were called to a shooting on Alcott Drive. That’s off Fairfield Road just south of Interstate 20, in north Columbia.
Crews rushed a man who had been shot to the hospital, where he died.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
This story will be updated.
