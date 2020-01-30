Bond denied for 2 murder suspects charged in deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – Two men are now charged with murder connected to a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.
Davijon Khalil McCall, 24, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of discharging a firearm at or into a structure, possession of a weapon near a violent crime, one count of attempted murder, one count of carrying a firearm on a premises where alcohol is sold, one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.
U.S. Marshals tracked McCall down to a house in Durham, North Carolina as soon as police identified him as a suspect. He was booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, records show.
Another suspect, Darius Dickey, has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm at or into a structure, possession of a weapon near a violent crime, one count of carrying a firearm on a premises where alcohol is sold, one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.
A judge denied bond for both Dickey and McCall on Thursday afternoon. That was the second time Dickey had appeared in court, and he had several charges added to his case.
Officials said a third suspect who was in custody related to the shooting will not be charged with murder. That man has not been named pending warrants served against him, but officials said he will be charged with assault and battery.
The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed. Officials said three others were injured. Bakhsh was a freshman at Coker University and a member of the men’s lacrosse team.
“For lot of people, today was the day that they were actually back in class, and everybody was just quiet. Usually there is laughs and smiles, and it was just really dull and you could feel it in the air that everyone was heartbroken over it,” Paige Watford, a Coker University student, said.
The latest round of arrests and charges have come as a relief to many students at Coker University, who have been mourning the loss of their classmate, Garret Bakhsh.
“When I woke up this morning and I was on my way to class, I got the update about the other guy that had been caught, and it just felt like a weight because I didn’t want a person who had killed one of my friends to just not be punished for anything,” Watford said.
On Thursday, the City of Hartsville relased a statement regarding the incident.
“Our city is a close-knit community, but more than that, it is family," Lauren Baker, a spokeswoman for the City of Hartsville, said in a statement. "We are all brokenhearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
