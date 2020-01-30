Coker University mourns student killed in nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Coker University community is mourning Garrett Bakhsh, a student who was shot at a Hartsville nightclub on Saturday night.
He died from his injuries on Tuesday night.
DiCaprio Collins and Bryan Robinson were also killed in the shooting. Both died overnight on Sunday. Three others were also hurt in the shooting.
Lt. Mandy Biter, a spokeswoman for Bakhsh’s family, gave new details Wednesday about what happened the night Bakhsh was killed, and how the entire Coker community is in mourning.
Biter works alongside both of Bakhsh’s parents at the Baltimore Police Department. She said Bakhsh was out celebrating a friend’s birthday Saturday night when he was shot.
One minute he was dancing with his friends, and the next gunfire broke out from across the bar between two people -- a fight Biter said was completely unrelated to Bakhsh, but resulted in his death.
“He was an innocent bystander celebrating a friend’s birthday at a local club, and senseless violence from two people totally unrelated to him and his friends came in and ultimately he was one of the victims of this senseless tragedy,” Biter said.
She said Bakhsh’s family is close-knit, and this has been extremely difficult.
“This is your child and you want to keep them safe and protect them,” she said. “And when something like this happens, you are looking for answers as to why.”
More than $40,000 has been donated to the Bakhsh family on GoFundMe. Biter said the funds will go towards funeral expenses.
The family also hopes to start a scholarship at Coker University in Garrett Bakhsh’s name in the future.
Biter said Bakhsh was a freshman at Coker, recruited to play lacrosse. He was studying criminal justice and had dreams to be a U.S. Marshal. She said the entire Coker community has rallied around them for support.
“Hundreds of students were at the hospital in the days Garrett was there,” she said. “They say he came into the men’s lacrosse team this year and was like the glue that held everyone together. And they were all suffering and they were all hurting.”
Coker has its first lacrosse game on Sunday. It is a home game.
Quadarius Grate, a Coker University graduate who played soccer, said it’s been difficult on the entire student body, but it really hits home as an athlete.
“That’s the kind of effect it had on the majority of people,” he said. “It still hit us some type of way because we were all on a team at once and if that happened to one of us, we would be truly hurt.”
Grate graduated from Coker in December, and he was at Mac’s on Saturday night when the shooting happened. He said it’s always been a place for students to go on the weekends.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve never had this issue,” he said.
Hartsville Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Darius Grant Dickey, the first suspect named, was denied bond Monday. He’s charged with attempted murder, but at this time does not face any murder charges in this case.
Police have not released the name of another suspect arrested in connection with the incident.
Officials said they will give an update on Jan. 30.
They won’t release more information at this time because police believe it could risk the investigation.
WIS reached out to Coker University multiple times Wednesday and never heard back. However, school officials released the following statement Tuesday night:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh. Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community. The entire Coker campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”
