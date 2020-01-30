Warrants: Altercation on dance floor led to deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARSTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – An altercation on the dance floor led to a deadly weekend shooting at a Harstville nightclub, according to arrest warrants.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge, killing three people and injuring three others.
Warrants state that one of the suspects charged in the shooting, 22-year-old Darius Dickey, pulled a gun during a fight on the dance floor. Dickey allegedly fired multiple shots, hitting several patrons.
He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted murder. Police say one of his attempted murder charges will be upgraded to murder.
The warrants state a second suspect, 24-year-old Davijon McCall, also pulled a gun and fatally shot one of the victims.
McCall was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder. He could face additional charges.
Both Dickey and McCall will appear in court Thursday at 4 p.m. for a bond hearing.
Officials said a third suspect who was in custody related to the shooting will not be charged with murder. That man has not been named pending warrants served against him, but officials said he will be charged with assault and battery.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed in the shooting.
