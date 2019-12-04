S.C. AG says Columbia’s new gun ordinances violate Second Amendment, Mayor Benjamin disagrees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The top attorney in South Carolina is questioning the legality of two gun ordinances adopted by the City of Columbia on Dec. 2.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued his opinions concerning the ordinances.
One questions the validity of the City of Columbia’s ordinance which involves the transfer and possession of firearms by those having extreme risk protection orders issued against them. This allows officials to remove guns from individuals if they find an extreme risk.
The second ordinance prohibits possessing guns within 1,000 feet of a public or private school.
The AG’s office says that it supports the right of a city or county to protect public safety; however, it believes that state law must be upheld and that the regulation of firearms within Columbia violates such laws.
Wilson also claims Columbia’s ordinances undercut citizen’s Second Amendment rights. The AG’s office has also urged the City of Columbia to repeal its ordinances that regulate firearms stating that “they are an open invitation to costly litigation for which the municipal taxpayers must pay”.
Mayor Steve Benjamin responded to Wilson’s opinions, disagreeing that the city does not have the authority to pass ordinances to protect its citizens from gun violence. Benjamin argues that these ordinances do not go against state law, rather they compliment both state and federal law.
Within his response, Benjamin says: “As the City of Columbia has insisted before, S.C. Code Section 5-7-30 permits it to enact ordinances which preserve ‘health, peace, order and good government’ and that it is the first duty of the government of the City of Columbia to protect their people.”
