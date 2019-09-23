Army veteran from SC missing, last seen in Massachusetts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Army veteran from South Carolina has not been seen for several days and police want the public’s help in finding him.
Levi Bradstream, 37, was reported missing Friday.
He was last seen in Barrington, Mass. at a police station asking for directions to I-90.
Police say he is driving a blue Ford F-150 with South Carolina plate V47451. His truck is a short bed with a single cab. A large decal is on the back window of the truck -- it says “Infantry” and golden crossed rifles.
Bradstream is a white man who is 5′11″ and 235 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and full beard. He has a spade tattoo on his upper left arm.
The Town of Springdale Police Department in West Columbia is investigating.
Bradstream’s family said he suffers from PTSD and needs daily medication.
Anyone who sees Bradstream or knows where he is should call 911 or contact Springdale police at 803-796-3160.
