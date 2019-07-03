Riverbanks Zoo’s elephants undergo training to prepare for move

Keepers say they are moving at the animals' pace and the goal is to get them to be willing to move in different directions to eventually load into their transport container. "Once the transport container arrives, [keepers] will open the door and there will be a trainer near the crate calling them and sending them back-and-forth, and this is the training process to acclimate them," said John Davis, Director of Animal Care and Welfare at Riverbanks Zoo.