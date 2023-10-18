Deputies investigating after woman was found unresponsive in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said they have started a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive inside a hotel room.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported on Oct. 18 at approximately 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 7000 block of Nates Road for a request to meet with hotel employees about an unresponsive female.

When deputies arrived, they saw an adult female with a gunshot wound to the upper body said investigators.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact crime stoppers at Midlands Crimestoppers.

