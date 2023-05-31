SkyView
Funeral services for 14-year-old shot and killed announced

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be on Friday, June 2 at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor...
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral services for the 14-year-old shot and killed near a Columbia convenience store have been announced.

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s viewing will be on Friday, June 2 at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor Street in Columbia.

The viewing will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The funeral will be on Saturday, June 3 at Second Nazareth Baptist Church at 2300 Elmwood Avenue in Columbia.

The funeral will begin at noon.

Carmack-Belton was shot and killed on Sunday, May 28.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department 58-year-old Rick Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, chased Carmack-Belton from his store around 8 p.m. and shot him just down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Chow suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting inside the store; however, RCSD has said did not happen in a press conference Monday.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the teen had one gunshot wound to the right lower back.

The next day Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of Carmack-Belton.

