Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where they said to have found shattered windows and a large crowd of people inside the store stealing merchandise upon arrival.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia convenience store owned by a man charged with murder in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy was vandalized.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported a crowd of people have been dispersed from the Shell gas station at 7441 Parklane Road after protests turned destructive.

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday, where they said to have found shattered windows and a large crowd of people inside the store stealing merchandise upon arrival.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Lott. “Individuals involved will be identified and prosecuted.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, deputies stated.

The owner, 58-year-old Rick Chow, was arrested and charged Monday with murder in the shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

Deputies said the shooting happened Sunday around 8 p.m., down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

The owner suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting inside the store, which RCSD said did not happen in a press conference Monday.

According to Richland County coroner, Naida Rutherford, Carmack-Belton had one gunshot wound to the right lower back.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

