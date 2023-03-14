Awareness: The History of South Carolina’s First Black Owned Bank

Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited South Carolina to promote the Biden Administration's achievements on broadband internet access.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited South Carolina to promote the Biden Adminstration’s achievements on broadband internet access. Following her announcement, in an exclusive interview Billie Jean Shaw went one on one with Vice President Harris. Billie Jean asked the Vice President about a range of topics including South Carolina now becoming the first state to vote in the Democratic Presidential primaries, the war in Ukraine and if President Biden plans to seek reelection.

This week on Awareness we're exploring the history of South Carolina's first black-owned bank.

This week on Awareness we’re exploring the history of South Carolina’s first black-owned bank. In 1921 it began as Victory Savings Bank, and was located in the center of Columbia’s black business district on Washington Street. The bank was chartered by well-known Black business leaders, I.J. Joseph, I.S. Leevy and C.E. Stephenson. In 2019, the bank was renamed to Optus Bank and is now located in downtown Columbia on Main Street. To learn more about the bank click here.

Billie Jean Shaw continues to explore the history of South Carolina's first black-owned bank.

Billie Jean Shaw continues to explore the history of South Carolina’s first black-owned bank. Optus Bank is now located in downtown Columbia on Main Street and opened over 100 years ago as Victory Bank. The founders had one mission, providing financial equality to families in the Black community. It’s a mission that remains important to this day. To learn more about the bank click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.