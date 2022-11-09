SkyView
Soda City Live: Butternut squash chili recipe

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is Diabetes Month, and to bring awareness, Lexington Medical Center is sharing a healthy chili recipe that uses butternut squash.

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Chili:

For the Chili

· 1 butternut squash approx. 2 pounds, peeled, cut into half-inch pieces

· 1 ½ cups chicken broth or vegetable broth

· 15 ounces black beans 1 can drained and rinsed

· 15 ounces kidney or great northern beans 1 can drained and rinsed

· 14 ounces petite diced tomatoes, with juices 1 can

· 2 bell peppers, any color diced

· 1 onion diced

· 5 cloves garlic minced · 1 tablespoon chili powder

· 2 teaspoons ground cumin

· 1 teaspoon ground ginger

· 1 teaspoon salt and pepper each

For the Toppings

· cilantro

· sour cream, reduced fat or low-fat Greek yogurt

· chips

· cheese

Instructions

Drain beans and rinse well. Place all chili ingredients in the slow cooker, mix, and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until butternut squash is tender. Remove 2 cups of the chili and mash, return to the pot and stir in. Serve with desired toppings.

Notes

1 lb of lean ground beef or ground turkey/chicken can be added to the chili, brown in a pan, and drain fat before adding.

Any type of canned beans can be used.

Mashing some of the chilies helps to thicken it. If you’d like to thicken it further, combine 2 teaspoons of cornstarch with 2 teaspoons of cold water. Stir into the hot chili and let cook for 15 minutes more.

The chili can be mashed with a spoon or a potato masher.

For extra heat, stir in 2 diced chipotle peppers or ½ teaspoon red chili flakes.

Nutritional Information

Calories: 215, Carbohydrates: 43g, Protein: 12g, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0.3g, Cholesterol: 1mg, Sodium: 544mg, Fiber 12 g

For more information, click here.

