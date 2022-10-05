SkyView
Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media threat made toward the school.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at multiple Horry County schools Wednesday morning are false.

MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m.

MBPD spokesperson MCpl Tom Vest told WMBF News that Loris High School, Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School received the fake reports.

“Our schools here are safe,” said Vest.

Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake...
Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake shootings reported.(WMBF)
The Conway Police Department later confirmed it received a similar call at Conway High School that also turned out to be false.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, have determined the calls were a hoax and no incident occurred.

Horry County Schools released the following statement:

“We have fallen victim to what is believed to be swatting (making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders) calls regarding incidents at various schools, which include Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, and Conway High, to date. Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe. Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.

It appears the swatting prank is happening throughout other school districts in our state including Charleston and Beaufort.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

