SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter

Sen. John McCain is discontinuing cancer treatment.
Sen. John McCain is discontinuing cancer treatment.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Blythewood High School after reports of a gunshot. Investigators are securing the school. They are advising the public to stay clear of the area.

Administrators from the R2 school district released a statement on the incident,

“This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”

RCSD said there is no active shooter.

Investigators said the reunification site for parents will be at the IGA in Blythewood.

Multiple schools across the state also reported threats Wednesday morning.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of shots fired at Beaufort High, no victims found
Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed...
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
File image
Newberry Co. Coroner encourages seatbelt use after third crash death within the month