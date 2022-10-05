RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Blythewood High School after reports of a gunshot. Investigators are securing the school. They are advising the public to stay clear of the area.

Administrators from the R2 school district released a statement on the incident,

“This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”

RCSD said there is no active shooter.

Investigators said the reunification site for parents will be at the IGA in Blythewood.

Multiple schools across the state also reported threats Wednesday morning.

#BreakingNews Reunification sight for parents will be the IGA in Blythewood Road. — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 5, 2022

ALERT: RCSD is on scene at Blythewood High School after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. Deputies are securing the school and evaluating the credibility of the threat at this time. Stay clear of the area as it is congested — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 5, 2022

NO ACTIVE SHOOTER AT BLYTHEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 5, 2022

