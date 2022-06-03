SkyView
Two DJJ youth hospitalized after “group disturbance”

SCDJJ South Carolina DJJ Broad River Road Complex
SCDJJ South Carolina DJJ Broad River Road Complex(Gray)
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An incident Thursday at the Broad Road Correctional Center (BRRC) left two youth hospitalized.

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said in a statement that a “group disturbance” at the facility was under control after 15 minutes. DJJ said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) provided support during the investigation.

Two youths were sent to the hospital. One of them was released shortly after admission. The other remained overnight for observation.

DJJ said no staff were hurt during the incident and that the youth injuries were not major.

Brian Symmes, Deputy Chief of Staff of Communications said,

“Throughout her confirmation hearings, Director Hendrick laid out a clear vision for DJJ that will provide for a safer environment for officers and juveniles. Change takes time, and Governor McMaster is confident that Director Hendrick is the right person to lead the agency through that change. But there’s no amount of reform or change that can mitigate every argument or fight behind the fence at DJJ or elsewhere.

The unfortunate truth is that we’re dealing with a mental health crisis among young people that has resulted in increased violence throughout our country – not just at DJJ. That’s why Governor McMaster is focused on improving and expanding access to mental health services for young South Carolinians before they even come into the agency’s custody.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

