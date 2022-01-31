Irmo non-profit releases account of how most of $250k of has been spent

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - After tense town council meetings, a non-disclosure agreement and a series of WIS records requests, a non-profit has released what it’s done with $250,000 of Irmo taxpayer money.

The disclosure brings an end to a months-long debate between elected leaders over whether the Irmo Future Growth Corporation (IFGC) should release how it spent taxpayer funds to help struggling town businesses.

WIS submitted a total of eight Freedom of Information requests over two months to the Town of Irmo and the IFGC to get answers.

Records obtained by WIS show the IFGC has directed $213,200 in grants to town businesses. It also spent $22.99 on minor overhead charges (buying checks and paper bank statements).

The remaining $36,777.01 has not been used.

The Irmo Town Council had a series of tense clashes over the disclosure.

