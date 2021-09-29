Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting on the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Jayshaun Thomas, 18, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On September 24, deputies received a call about shots being fired in a wooded area near Hardscrabble and Clemson Roads followed by another call that a person had been hit.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to reports.

RELATED STORY | One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Malik T. Gray of Columbia.

On September 29, Thomas was taken into custody. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Another suspect, 19-year old Jordan White, has also been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol in connection with this case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.