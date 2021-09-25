One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies received a call of shots fired in a wooded area near Hardscrabble and Clemson Roads followed by another call that a person had been hit Friday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

Upon arrival deputies say they located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to reports.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Malik T. Gray of Columbia.

Jordan White, 19, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol in connection with this case.

White is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing. RCSD will release new information as it becomes available.

