Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection with a vandalism incident at Irmo High School.

SR CVN TMT Resuda has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, and malicious injury to personal property.

On September 25, a man was caught on camera throwing a chunk of concrete through a window at the school.

Other windows were found broken inside of the school and a display was found shattered, according to reports. An SUV that had been parked at the school was also damaged.

On September 28, announced that the man caught on camera has been identified as Resuda.

Resuda turned himself in and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Officials say he has no connection to Irmo High School.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

