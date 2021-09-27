SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

LCSD investigating vandalism at Irmo High School

Vandalism Suspect
Vandalism Suspect
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at Irmo High School International School for the Arts.

Officals say a man was caught on camera throwing a chunk of concrete through a window at the school Saturday afternoon.

Other windows were found broken inside of the school and a display was found shattered, according to reports. An SUV that had been parked at the school was also damaged.

Caption

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

Latest News

Dayquon Kirkland
Columbia Police searching for 28-year-old reported missing
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking summer-like weather this week in the Midlands
Vandalism Suspect
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville