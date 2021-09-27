LCSD investigating vandalism at Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at Irmo High School International School for the Arts.

Officals say a man was caught on camera throwing a chunk of concrete through a window at the school Saturday afternoon.

Other windows were found broken inside of the school and a display was found shattered, according to reports. An SUV that had been parked at the school was also damaged.

