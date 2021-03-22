Pedestrian hit in Five Points was crossing road illegally, police say; hit-and-run driver still wanted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for community assistance to help locate a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Five Points over the weekend.
They are looking for a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, black wheels, and blue after-market headlights.
Officials say the pedestrian was crossing the road unlawfully between two crosswalks.
“As he crossed the road, he tripped on the raised median causing him to fall and as he was falling he was struck by a car and it was captured on video,” Sergeant Robert Uhall said.
Deputies say the vehicle most likely has front-end damage on the driver’s side and undercarriage.
Sgt. Uhall responded to the scene that night and is still disturbed by what he saw.
“It’s bothersome. Just extremely bothersome when you have someone struck and laying in the road and someone doesn’t bother to stop and try to treat them like another human being and render aid or call somebody for assistance,” Sgt. Uhall said.
Officials say there have been 94 collisions involving a pedestrian since March of last year. 16 of them have been serious and 6 of them have been in the Five Points area.
We talked to several people in Five Points who are not surprised this happened.
“It’s not surprising when you put a four-lane highway in the middle of a going out district,” Ian Day says.
“It’s terrible. It’s heartbreaking. Columbia’s definitely a good place to have a good time, but it’s definitely sad when you hear about something like that especially someone who is irresponsible to leave the scene of the crime and not take responsibility for that,” Charles Grondines said.
The victim is in stable condition, according to relatives.
Officials are urging anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
