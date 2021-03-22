WANTED: Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian in Five Points hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Charger they believe hit a pedestrian in Five Points and fled the scene over the weekend.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Harden Street. That’s in the heart of Five Points, and it happened right around the time that bars close in the busy Columbia neighborhood.
Police say the driver of a black Dodge Charger hit a man and drove away.
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital. He was first listed in serious condition, police said.
Sunday night, officers said the victim was still in the hospital with “significant injuries.”
Investigators believe the Charger was a 2011-2014 model with dark tinted windows, a rear spoiler and blue LED or HID headlights.
Officers said the car will have damage to its driver’s side headlight/front bumper area, as well as the undercarriage.
Anyone who saw the crash or knows what happened should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.