Sumter High sees 3 players sign to play football at the next level

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter High football sends three players this morning to the next level.
Four-star defensive lineman Justus Boone signs with the SEC East champion Florida Gators.
“Overwhelming. I’ve overcome from a whole lot,” said Boone. “My experience and the things that I’ve been through, to be at this point, it’s a big deal for us.”
It was not that long ago Boone transferred high schools because he felt like quitting football to focus on hoops. He heard the calling back to Sumter and the gridiron. It created Wednesday’s memorable moment.
“It’s indescribable,” added Boone. “I can’t even put into words how I feel about it. It’s definitely a blessing.”
His teammate on the defensive line, three-star prospect Miles Capers, signed with Vanderbilt.
“It’s mind-blowing because I’ve dreamed about it for a long time ever since I got to Sumter High,” said Capers. “I’m just happy.”
Capers never wavered in his commitment despite the recent coaching switch in Nashville. He had a prior relationship with the newly hired head coach, Chris Lea, back when Notre Dame pursued him. That was a factor for staying committed, along with his academic opportunity at Vanderbilt.
“The athletics director [Candice Storey Lee], she just told me the truth the whole time, and I just listened to her,” said Capers. “I trust her. There’s a good education and a good degree to get.”
The final featured signing was linebacker DeShawn McKnight, who will lace up for Appalachian State.
“As a child, you dream of this being to accomplish this and go to college for free,” said McKnight.
He’s excited to become the first in his family to sign a National Letter of Intent.
All three will enroll early to begin their college football journey.
