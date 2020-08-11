Officials say inmate ordered ‘hits’ from prison, call for cell phones to be jammed

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 11, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 10:26 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and SC Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling shared information about the illegal actions of a state prisoner.

Details surrounding the charges filed against this prisoner, who officials say was orchestrating “hits” on people while inside the prison, are expected to be given.

The press conference will be held at RCSD’s K-9 Bay located at 5601 Two Notch Rd at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.

