LIVE: SC governor says virtual learning is ‘not as good’ as he pushes for schools to reopen 5 days a week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster said virtual learning is “not as good” as in-person learning as he pushed for schools to reopen classrooms.
McMaster is speaking now from the State House alongside State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas.
The governor says parents should have the choice to send their children to school five days a week, or keep their children home and opt for virtual learning.
He wants every public school district in the state to offer these options when they present their plans for reopening.
“The children of South Carolina are the future of our state,” McMaster said. “We must educate all of them.”
While he said virtual learning is not as good as learning in a classroom, the governor said districts should also provide that option for parents who wish to keep their children home.
McMaster pointed to children who have not been accounted for since schools closed in March, saying schools need to be open to protect the children who may have been victims of abuse and neglect.
He also said if schools don’t reopen to in-person learning, many children will fall behind in their studies.
McMaster also said there is not adequate internet service across the state to support virtual learning for every student.
The governor said he’s asked State Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any district’s reopening plan that does not allow for five days of in-person learning along with virtual learning.
She was notably absent from the governor’s news conference Wednesday.
Spearman has just issued the following statement, saying she will listen to school leaders and public health experts to make her decisions:
“Every South Carolina parent must be afforded the option to choose virtual learning or a face to face model for their child this school year. The pandemic has shown the vital importance of our public education system and the broad range of services beyond teaching it provides for our students every day. Our goal must be a return to five day a week in person instruction as safely and as soon as possible.
“We cannot, however turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff when the spread of the virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world. School leaders, in consultation with public health experts, are best positioned to determine how in-person operations should be carried out to fit the needs of their local communities. I remain committed to supporting them in this endeavor and will only approve those plans that offer high quality options and keep safety as their top priority.”
The governor said he knows there is no way to “eliminate all risk” associated with COVID-19 spread within schools.
However, he says there are ways to reopen schools safely and mitigate the risk.
McMaster also said the economy must open back up and “people must go to work,” meaning schools must also be open.
The governor also suggested schools wait to open until Sept. 8. He said that will give districts time to get everything in order, including bus plans and other issues.
He said he would not issue an executive order related to schools reopening.
A few districts have already released plans to reopen their schools. And McMaster named a few districts that have released plans in line with his wishes.
However, some education officials have voiced their concerns about reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SC for ED, an advocacy group for teachers, has released a strong statement against McMaster pushing for schools to reopen.
The lawmakers who joined McMaster for Wednesday’s news conference urged everyone in the state to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
