Richland Two expects to begin school virtually, adjust as coronavirus cases come down

“You will see fewer desks. We have had the opportunity to work with some architects who just finished a study of how many students should fit in any given space in our schools. So, you would see fewer children in classrooms,” Sheley explained. “You would also see spaces that aren’t normally used for classrooms as classrooms. If we do have cases that pop up -- our safety team is working on that document right now, clear guidelines about what to do when that happens.”