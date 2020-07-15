Top SC education advocacy groups all oppose governor’s push to reopen schools

“As an organization, we are saddened, disappointed, and appalled by today’s careless and dangerous statements on the part of Governor McMaster,” SC for Ed said in its statement. “Since our inception, it has been our goal to protect the students and educators of South Carolina. After hearing today’s press conference, in which the governor and others said face-to-face instruction should be mandated as an option for all students in the state, we cannot in good conscience remain idle in our positions and actions.”