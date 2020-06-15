Lexington woman now charged with murder in father’s stabbing death

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Charges against a Lexington woman accused of stabbing her father have been upgraded to murder since deputies say her father has died from his injuries.
Officials said Geri Oswald, 22, stabbed her father multiple times in the upper body with a large kitchen knife.
The stabbing happened June 1 at their home on the 200 block of Bailey Island Circle, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Barr Road near Rawl Road.
Her father, Gerald Oswald, died over the weekend of June 13, deputies confirmed.
The night of the stabbing, authorities said Gerald Oswald was able to call neighbors for help and the neighbors called 911.
Crews rushed him to the hospital in critical condition at the time.
Since her father’s death, Geri Oswald now faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
She remains in jail in the Lexington County Detention Center. Her bond was denied, according to online court records.
Investigators have not shared any motive for the stabbing.
