Bridge on I-20 closed for emergency repairs, SCDOT says

SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being established.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bridge on Interstate 20 westbound over the Wateree River near Camden is closed for emergency repairs, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being established.

“I’ve instructed our crews to work around the clock to expedite the repair on the bridge,” Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. said. “I recognize the inconvenience and we never want to have to close any primary or interstate route, but safety is our number one priority. I am asking drivers to be patient and know that we are doing everything we can to get the bridge open for traffic as quickly and safely as possible.”

Law enforcement is assisting with traffic control and SCDOT advises drivers to slow down, follow signs and avoid the area if possible.

Check 511sc.org for real time travel conditions.

