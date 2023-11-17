SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alex Murdaugh hearing ahead of upcoming financial trial to be held Friday

Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
Trial date set for Murdaugh financial case in S.C.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motions hearing for convicted killer and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh will be held on Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in Beaufort County.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the hearing will address “juror issues” in Murdaugh’s upcoming trial on more than 100 state financial crimes. That trial is to be held on Nov. 27.

You can watch a live stream of the pre-trial hearing on our website and YouTube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
The crash happened on Buck Hill Road in Ridgeway.
Suspects captured in Kershaw County after car chase with deputies
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike

Latest News

Pre-trial hearing for Alex Murdaugh ahead of state financial crime trial begins
Whataburger CEO with ties to Upstate to open multiple locations in SC
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Karen is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mixed up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Karen