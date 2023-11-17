Alex Murdaugh hearing ahead of upcoming financial trial to be held Friday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motions hearing for convicted killer and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh will be held on Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in Beaufort County.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the hearing will address “juror issues” in Murdaugh’s upcoming trial on more than 100 state financial crimes. That trial is to be held on Nov. 27.

You can watch a live stream of the pre-trial hearing

