Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife and son

The Jury convicted Murdaugh, 54, of two counts of murder and two weapons charges.
By Marcus Flowers, Nick Neville, Greg Adaline and Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The Jury convicted Murdaugh, 54, of two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the stream on our Youtube channel.

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FRIDAY: Gusty winds up to 40 mph and a few storms possible

