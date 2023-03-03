Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife and son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The Jury convicted Murdaugh, 54, of two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the stream on our Youtube channel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.