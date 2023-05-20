SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety searching for missing 15-year-old

Officials are searching for missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Trimnal.
Officials are searching for missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Trimnal.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, Alyssa Trimnal was last seen on Friday, May 19.

The teen is around 5′5 and weighs around 108 pounds.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or send a tip using Tip411 by texting 847411 on your mobile device.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover mayor arrested on assault and battery charges
One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.
First Alert Traffic: all lanes on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash
Richland County Sheriff announced a third arrested in the case of a mass shooting at Meadowlake...
Richland County Sheriff announces third arrest in Meadowlake Park mass shooting
Tyrek Broughton says the masked thief used this shovel to break through this window and enter...
Richland County man caught on camera stealing french bull dog puppies

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Homer Marquette Chestnut, a 44-year-old West Columbia pled guilty drug trafficking charges.
West Columbia man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs
Couple Traveling the Country and Volunteering
Day 4 of Sanaa Amenhotep murder trial