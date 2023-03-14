S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House approved an amendment Monday night to reduce Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s salary to $1.

The amendment which had a vote of 104-7, comes after Eckstrom revealed to the Senate Finance Committee an accounting error led to his office overstating the state’s cash balance by $3.5 billion over the course of a decade.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) called the amendment a “tripartisan agreement” between Democrats, Republicans and members of the “Freedom Caucus.”

“Due to his $3.5 billion whoopsie, Comptroller General Eckstrom must be held accountable,” State Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) said, “In addition to this amendment, I co-signed the bill to impeach him because he has failed to do his job.”

