S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina House approved an amendment Monday night to reduce Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s salary to $1.

The amendment which had a vote of 104-7, comes after Eckstrom revealed to the Senate Finance Committee an accounting error led to his office overstating the state’s cash balance by $3.5 billion over the course of a decade.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) called the amendment a “tripartisan agreement” between Democrats, Republicans and members of the “Freedom Caucus.”

“Due to his $3.5 billion whoopsie, Comptroller General Eckstrom must be held accountable,” State Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) said, “In addition to this amendment, I co-signed the bill to impeach him because he has failed to do his job.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting
S.C. lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry after comptroller general’s $3.5B error
Impeachment inquiry resolution filed in $3.5 billion state accounting error

