Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.(Generic Image)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

Coroner Rutherford says the victim is Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia, S.C.

RELATED STORY: RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead

