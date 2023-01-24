Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

Coroner Rutherford says the victim is Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia, S.C.

