SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that one person dead

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.(WECT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe the incident was isolated.

RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
RCSD began the investigation on Jan. 13.
Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail

Latest News

Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Operative jumps from Haley team to Pence amid 2024 jostling
Wanted in two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure