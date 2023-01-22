RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that one person dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe the incident was isolated.

RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

