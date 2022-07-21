SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD investigating homicide at Columbia apartment complex

RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
RCSD is responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at 780 Fashion Drive.

Investigators say they are responding to a report of a shooting at a Columbia apartment.

Officials say they found the body of a deceased person at the scene.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as it is an active police scene.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: More storms, heat, & humidity this week
Midlands Resident Seeking Kidney Donor
Midlands Resident Seeking Kidney Donor
Stephanie Ponds Henry of Camden was diagnosed with stage four chronic kidney disease (CKD) in...
Midlands resident seeking kidney donor
A Columbia couple has a warning to other pet owners after their beloved dog died from eating...
Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard