RCSD investigating homicide at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at 780 Fashion Drive.

Investigators say they are responding to a report of a shooting at a Columbia apartment.

Officials say they found the body of a deceased person at the scene.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as it is an active police scene.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

