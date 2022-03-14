Woman charged in deadly Columbia shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced Monday a woman is facing charges from a 2021 shooting. The 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville is charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Baskerville is accused of arguing and fighting with an acquaintance on Aug. 2, 2021 in the 2200 block of Waverly St. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Brittany Scott.

Scott was placed on life support and later died of her injuries on Sept. 26, 2021.

Baskerville turned herself in to police on Sunday. Investigators from CPD said they are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the investigation.

