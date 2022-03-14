SkyView
Woman charged in deadly Columbia shooting investigation

The 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville turned herself into police Sunday, March, 13, 2022 in a 2021 shooting investigation.
The 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville turned herself into police Sunday, March, 13, 2022 in a 2021 shooting investigation.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced Monday a woman is facing charges from a 2021 shooting. The 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville is charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Baskerville is accused of arguing and fighting with an acquaintance on Aug. 2, 2021 in the 2200 block of Waverly St. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Brittany Scott.

Scott was placed on life support and later died of her injuries on Sept. 26, 2021.

Baskerville turned herself in to police on Sunday. Investigators from CPD said they are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

