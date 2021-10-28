Woman arrested for trying to purchase vehicle with fraudulent check

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of trying to purchase a vehicle with a fraudulent check.

Adrienne Nicole Baskerville, 36, has been charged with forgery valued at $10,000 or more.

Officials say Baskerville presented a fraudulent check in the amount of $45,089.95 with the intention of purchasing a vehicle from a dealership on Broad Street.

Baskerville was taken into custody on October 25, according to reports.

She was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of her bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.