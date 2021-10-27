SkyView
Columbia high school student accused of bringing knife to campus

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student has been accused of bringing a knife to campus, deputies say.

School officials say a 16-year-old student was seen making verbal threats and gesturing as if he had a weapon while in the hallway.

When searched, a knife was found in his pocket, according to reports.

The student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property. He is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

