14-year-old arrested for possession of loaded gun at Midlands middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection with the possession of a loaded gun at a Midlands middle school, officials say.

A St. Andrews Middle School administrator found the gun in the student’s backpack after being flagged by another student.

The administrator immediately notified school resource officers, according to reports.

The 14-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a pistol under 18.

The student is being held at the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“These kids need to know that if they choose to bring a weapon of any kind onto school property, we will find out and they will go to jail,” Sheriff Lott said. “We won’t tolerate this kind of reckless behavior and neither will their classmates. The other students want a safe place to learn and are there for the right reasons. We thank them for speaking up and encourage them to alert school staff or the SRO if they see something that concerns them.”

