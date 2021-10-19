Orangeburg man charged with murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Robert Jamison III, 40, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to reports.

Officals say Jamison admitted to firing a rifle at another man during a dispute. The victim was transported from the scene to Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Jamison was taken into custody on October 16. His next court appearance has been scheduled for December 13.

