Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting incident that injured a mother and her daughter in West Columbia.

Isaiah Deshaun Butler, 23, has been convicted of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

“I am grateful for the hard work on the part of the prosecution team and law enforcement in bringing closure to this family, Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. “The trial of this case was delayed multiple times for various reasons and, unfortunately, one of the victims passed away last month due to unrelated causes. We know that her family is grateful that justice was done here in Lexington County on her behalf.”

Officials say Butler opened fire into a crowd of people in the parking lot of the Riverbend apartment complex on August 30.

A mother was struck multiple times in the chest, breast, and arm area and her daughter was struck in the head, according to reports.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. They both survived the shooting, officials say.

An investigation revealed that Butler’s girlfriend and her sibling were in a verbal and physical altercation over a cell phone. A friend of the siblings attempted to break up the fight but somehow ended up in a verbal altercation with Butler.

At some point, Butler threatened to shoot the friend and others around 7:30 p.m., and those threats were reported to law enforcement.

Witnesses said they saw Butler driving a black Range Rover on the day of the incident. And when law enforcement arrived in response to these threats, they also saw Butler in the black Range Rover. However, Butler left the complex before law enforcement realized his involvement in the altercations.

After the threats were made, the mother of the friend arrived to pick her up. Shortly after 9 p.m., witnesses say they saw the black Range Rover drive into the apartment complex and open fire. During the shooting, the friend and her mother sustained gunshot injuries.

Butler took the stand in his own defense. Butler also denied having a black Range Rover. However, witnesses identified Butler as the shooter.

Butler’s cell phone records also placed him at the scene. His cell phone device was examined pursuant to a search warrant and his cell phone contained evidence of the shooting. Also, photos of a black Range Rover parked in Butler’s driveway two days prior to the shooting were located on his phone with metadata information.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.