Lexington County man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of woman in her home

Robert Brandon Neeley
Robert Brandon Neeley(SLED)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and attempted sexual assault of a woman inside of her home, according to SLED.

Robert Brandon Neeley, 35, has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, 1st-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Neeley is accused of kidnapping, robbing, and attempting to sexually assault the woman while in possession of multiple weapons.

The South Congaree Police Department has requested that SLED investigate the incident. Neeley is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

