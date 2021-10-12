Kershaw correctional officer stabbed, held hostage at prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An officer at Kershaw Correctional Institution has been stabbed after being held hostage at the prison, officials say.

According to the Department of Corrections, the correctional officer was stabbed four times with a homemade weapon and held against his will for a short period of time.

The inmate accused of committing these crimes is also accused of stealing the officer’s keys and tear gas.

Officials say the inmate also unlocked other cells and used the tear gas on himself and several other people in the living area of the prison.

The inmate was then transferred to another institution and is awaiting charges.

The officer injured in this incident is being treated at an area hospital. He is expected to be released tonight.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

SCDC says no other inmates were involved in this incident. They are continuing to investigate.

