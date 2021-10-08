Motorcyclist killed, driver charged with DUI in connection with collision on Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has died following a collision on Clemson Road near Salusbury Lane.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on October 7.

Officials say the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle after striking a 2014 Jeep Cherokee from behind. The motorcyclist was then struck by a 2001 Honda Accord while in the roadway. The driver of the Honda then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where they later died.

The driver of the Honda, 62-year-old Yvette Gonzale, was later arrested and has been charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. She is being held at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

